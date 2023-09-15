We are Local
Suspect in Fort Calhoun woman’s murder suggests he be held without bond

William Collins extradited from Texas, where he was arrested earlier this month
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - The man extradited to Nebraska earlier this week from south Texas suggested Friday he be held without bond -- and the judge agreed.

30-year-old William Paul Collins appeared in Washington County Court, less than 24 hours after he arrived from Galveston County, Texas.

William Collins was booked into Washington County jail in Nebraska on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023,...
William Collins was booked into Washington County jail in Nebraska on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, after being extradited from Texas.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Upon his arrival in Washington County, Collins was booked on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Linda Childers of Fort Calhoun, who was found dead by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies a month ago.

Collins is also facing two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a crime, first-degree assault, burglary, theft, and a stolen firearms charge.

Linda Childers
Linda Childers(Family Photo)

Collins waived his reading of the amended complaint and requested no bond, as did the state. A public defender has been appointed to his case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 18.

