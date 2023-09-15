Suspect in Fort Calhoun woman’s murder suggests he be held without bond
William Collins extradited from Texas, where he was arrested earlier this month
FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - The man extradited to Nebraska earlier this week from south Texas suggested Friday he be held without bond -- and the judge agreed.
30-year-old William Paul Collins appeared in Washington County Court, less than 24 hours after he arrived from Galveston County, Texas.
Upon his arrival in Washington County, Collins was booked on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Linda Childers of Fort Calhoun, who was found dead by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies a month ago.
Collins is also facing two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a crime, first-degree assault, burglary, theft, and a stolen firearms charge.
Collins waived his reading of the amended complaint and requested no bond, as did the state. A public defender has been appointed to his case.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 18.
