Suspect in 71-year-old Fort Calhoun woman’s murder booked into Nebraska jail

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in the August death of a 71-year-old woman is now in jail in Washington County.

A Washington County Sheriff’s update said that William Paul Collins, 30, had arrived there from Galveston County, Texas, at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. He was arrested there on unrelated charges earlier this month.

William Collins was booked into Washington County jail in Nebraska on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, after being extradited from Texas. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Upon his arrival in Washington County, Collins was booked on charges of first-degree murder the death of Linda Childers of Fort Calhoun, who was found dead by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies a month ago.

She had last been seen leaving a party at an Omaha bar. The investigation led authorities to search for her red SUV, which was reported stolen.

Linda Childers (Family Photo)

Collins is also facing two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a crime, first-degree assault, burglary, theft, and a stolen firearms charge, according to the release.

Authorities have said they believe the crime was done in haste and motivated by money.

No details are yet available about where exactly Collins traveled or how he ended up in Texas. Information from sealed reports about the circumstances of Childers’ death also has not yet been made available.

