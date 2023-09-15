We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Suspect in 71-year-old Fort Calhoun woman’s murder booked into Nebraska jail

William Collins extradited from Texas, where he arrested earlier this month
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in the August death of a 71-year-old woman is now in jail in Washington County.

A Washington County Sheriff’s update said that William Paul Collins, 30, had arrived there from Galveston County, Texas, at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. He was arrested there on unrelated charges earlier this month.

William Collins was booked into Washington County jail in Nebraska on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023,...
William Collins was booked into Washington County jail in Nebraska on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, after being extradited from Texas.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Upon his arrival in Washington County, Collins was booked on charges of first-degree murder the death of Linda Childers of Fort Calhoun, who was found dead by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies a month ago.

She had last been seen leaving a party at an Omaha bar. The investigation led authorities to search for her red SUV, which was reported stolen.

Linda Childers
Linda Childers(Family Photo)

Collins is also facing two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a crime, first-degree assault, burglary, theft, and a stolen firearms charge, according to the release.

Authorities have said they believe the crime was done in haste and motivated by money.

No details are yet available about where exactly Collins traveled or how he ended up in Texas. Information from sealed reports about the circumstances of Childers’ death also has not yet been made available.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Two people living in RVs are faced with moving camp after the city of Omaha said they must...
Homeless couple seeking new spot for RVs after Omaha neighbors complain of eyesore
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
1 killed, 1 flown to Omaha hospital after head-on crash near Yutan
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Save Yates has battled to keep Yates Elementary School operational in Omaha.
Renovations bring new life to old Yates School in Omaha
Rain chances
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cool and rainy Friday forecast
Jail inmate
Inmate missing from Omaha corrections facility
The City of Council Bluffs has been conducting its Down Payment Assistance Program for 20 years.
Council Bluffs assisting families in home-buying process