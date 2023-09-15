We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Scattered showers & a few storms move through Friday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re watching a cold front dropping in from the north this morning that will bring some rain and storms to the area. It looks like we’ll avoid any major issues for the morning commute but rain chances will increase after 9pm well into the afternoon.

Friday Rain Chances
Friday Rain Chances(WOWT)

The best chance of rain and some downpours will be this afternoon leading up to and during the Friday PM drive home.

4pm Front
4pm Front(WOWT)

The warmest part of the day will likely end up being close to lunch with a high in the mid 70s for most of us. You will notice the dew point go up as the day goes along too. That will lead to a muggy feel to the end of the day.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

The showers and storms should move out right around or just before the start of any high school games this evening making way for a pleasant but cool evening for us all.

Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever(WOWT)

Behind this front we’ll be left with a gorgeous weekend of dry and comfortable weather. Highs in the 70s are expected each day.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
Erin Sullivan will join the 6 News evening anchor desk in October.
Erin Sullivan joining 6 News as evening anchor, investigative reporter

Latest News

Showers and storms will move through along and behind a cold front
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Rain chances
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cool and rainy Friday forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Current Drought Monitor
Omaha’s current drought numbers