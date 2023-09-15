Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Scattered showers & a few storms move through Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re watching a cold front dropping in from the north this morning that will bring some rain and storms to the area. It looks like we’ll avoid any major issues for the morning commute but rain chances will increase after 9pm well into the afternoon.

Friday Rain Chances (WOWT)

The best chance of rain and some downpours will be this afternoon leading up to and during the Friday PM drive home.

4pm Front (WOWT)

The warmest part of the day will likely end up being close to lunch with a high in the mid 70s for most of us. You will notice the dew point go up as the day goes along too. That will lead to a muggy feel to the end of the day.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

The showers and storms should move out right around or just before the start of any high school games this evening making way for a pleasant but cool evening for us all.

Friday Night Fever (WOWT)

Behind this front we’ll be left with a gorgeous weekend of dry and comfortable weather. Highs in the 70s are expected each day.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

