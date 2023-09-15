Pentagon revisits deadly 2021 Kabul attack on eve of Cpl. Daegan Page Foundation fundraiser

PLATTSMOUTH, D.C. (WOWT) - A day before the family and friends will gather to honor a local hero killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago, the Pentagon has announced it will be interviewing more service members about the Kabul attack in August 2021.

The Pentagon has ordered interviews of roughly two dozen more service members who were at the Kabul airport when suicide bombers attacked during U.S. forces’ chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, as criticism persists that the deadly assault could have been stopped.

Among those killed in the attack was Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, a 23-year-old grew up in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha-metro area before becoming a member of the 2nd Battalion Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, Calif.

According to a report from The Associated Press, this round of interviews does not reopen the investigation into the bombing or the withdrawal. Rather, it is intended to include those who were not part of the original investigation to see whether they have new or different information.

Some families of those killed and injured have complained that the Pentagon hasn’t been transparent enough about the bombing that killed 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. servicemen and women. The administration has refused to release detailed reviews conducted by the State Department and the Pentagon, saying they are highly classified.

The news comes a day before a second annual local fundraiser in Cpl. Page’s name. His family and a number of his buddies are planning to attend the Cpl. Daegan Page Hero’s Scramble, hosted by the Cpl. Daegan Page Foundation and Lake Ridge Golf Course near Beaver Lake, south of Plattsmouth. The weekend event gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

