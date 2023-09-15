We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha’s Latino community calls for representation amid District 4 City Council pick

Latino activists are disappointed in the Omaha City Council's selection for the District 4 seat, which covers south Omaha.
By Joe Harris
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This past Tuesday, the Omaha City Council selected Vinny Palermo’s successor to District 4, unanimously voting in Ron Hug.

“We’re going to look forward to having him meet with the different community leaders, have him down at our BID meeting and definitely come down and partake in that,” said South Omaha Business Improvement District Board member Marcos Mora.

Still, Mora said it would’ve been nice to see a Latino get the nod.

“There has been more talk that the Latino voice isn’t heard,” he said. “There’s a lot of us that feel that way.”

Mora’s not alone in saying that. The Nebraska chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) echoes Mora’s sentiment.

Its president, Elsa Ramon, issued a statement Tuesday night saying the city council could have picked either of the two Latino candidates running for the position.

Council President Pete Festersen agreed.

“I was very supportive of a Latino candidate who I thought was very qualified,” Festersen said. “I thought it was important to appoint the first Latino to the city council. That candidate ultimately only had three votes, and so further compromise was needed to get to an end result. But having said that, I do think the ultimate selection is very qualified, as were many candidates.”

According to UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research, Latinos make up 50.8 percent of District 4′s total population. However, of its residents who are old enough to vote, 43.9% of them are Latino.

That statistic doesn’t surprise LULAC of Nebraska member Erik Servellon, who was one of the candidates the council didn’t select this week.

He said Omaha’s Hispanic population really only started growing in the 1990s.

“Because we are young, we still haven’t had the time to build that political power to tell the Latino community why it’s important to be registered to vote, why it’s important to vote, why it’s important to have proper representation on the council,” Servellon said.

LULAC said that also extends to political offices, in general.

The organization said it has a plan in the works, not only to get Latinos to run but also to see more of them get to the polls and be civically engaged.

“Everything from civic action to showing up at the city council, to launching any kind of initiatives or drives to get people registered to vote,” Servellon said.

He said LULAC hopes to announce more details of that plan in the next month.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
Victim identified in western Douglas County head-on crash
Council Bluffs Police have located the suspect in connection to a suspicious death.
Fugitive on Colorado ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested in Council Bluffs

Latest News

Latino activists are disappointed in the Omaha City Council's selection for the District 4...
South Omaha activists pushing for Latino representation on city council
Governor Jim Pillen
Pillen appoints new Nebraska county court judge for District 6
Tom Briese
Governor appoints central Nebraska state senator as treasurer
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018