Omaha radio personality helping nonprofits apply for their own radio frequency

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofits will soon have a rare chance to apply for their own radio station.

Between Nov. 1 and 8, the Federal Communications Commission will open a window for groups to submit applications for a license.

Omaha DJ and activist William King is spreading the word on his radio station, 95.7 FM The Boss.

It took a few years and a lot of hard work for King to land his own frequency. King said eventually the Local Community Radio Act opened the door for him and countless others.

King said, “Blood, sweat, and tears. Patience. Researching all during that time waiting.”

Now King is paying it forward. “I want to make sure that we share what the FCC is doing,” he said. “I do not want us to miss this opportunity because of lack of knowledge.”

For the first time in about 10 years, the FCC is opening a window for applying for new low-power, noncommercial FM licenses.

King said, “There’s going to be a host of frequencies available in each town in Nebraska. It has to be educationally based, so you have to be doing something in the community. Schools and universities can apply for these licenses.”

King said he will also walk applicants through the process. Though the broadcast reach will only be a few miles, King says the impact can be endless.

“We can utilize our freedom of speech. We can bring someone in here that have different views than others. The main emphasis of these stations is to be a community station, to be a conduit of information where people can use so that they can make the best decisions of their life.”

All applications must be filed online from the FCC’s Licensing and Management System.

