Omaha man booked in road rage incident makes first court appearance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in connection with a road rage incident this week made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Shane H. Dempsey, 40, was charged with one count of terroristic threats.

Shane Dempsey (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on the road near 204th and F streets. The victim of the incident alleged Dempsey pulled his pickup next to the victim’s vehicle and began yelling threats while displaying a firearm.

According to police, Dempsey continued to follow the victim’s vehicle for several miles before leaving the area.

Dempsey is already a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. He has also been ordered not to have contact with the victim.

His bond was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.

