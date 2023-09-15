We are Local
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

A recent catch in Alaska looks like it came straight out of Dr. Seuss’ “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.” (Source: KTUU)
By Jordan Rodenberger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – A recent catch in Alaska looks like it came straight out of Dr. Seuss’ “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”

In late August, Joe Chmeleck, owner of The Lodge at Otter Cover in Homer, reeled in a rock greenling with colors so vibrant that it went viral on Facebook.

A catch that appears out of a Dr. Seuss book, the blue flesh of this rock greenling is caused by a green bile pigment called Biliverdin, according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Donald Arthur.

While scientists know where the blue pigment comes from, they are still unsure why fish produce it – it could be a result of UV radiation, diet, or genetics, Arthur said.

Chmeleck’s post has left hundreds of commenters in awe.

“I had no idea anything like that was going to happen ... it’s been absolutely insane,” Chmeleck said of the internet’s response. “People are going crazy, so, so many people are like, ‘I’ve never seen anything like that.’ I think there are actually 17 different countries that have seen the post so far.”

The toxic-looking fish could perplex even the most experienced anglers. However, it is safe to eat, and the meat turns from blue to white when cooked.

“We filleted it, cooked it up and it was absolutely fantastic,” Chmeleck said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

