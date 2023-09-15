We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm

By Molly Martinez
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “I’ve lived here my whole life. I’ll be 70 next winter,” says farmer Craig Mold.

This year’s harvest is corn and soybean, but his family has been farming this land since the 1800s.

However, his generation might be the last.

“The average age of the farmer is about my age or just a little bit less,” said Mold. “With no one coming behind them, you’re going to see a major consolidation.”

Increasingly, small family farms are being snatchED up by industrial producers.

One reason - it’s too hard to turn a profit.

According to the USDA, In 2021, 51 percent of all farms had less than $10,000 in sales.

Mold says some years he only nets about 4 dollars in profit per acre.

That, plus there’s the exorbitant cost of staying operational.

“If you have to buy like say a combine harvester or something, a new combine with two heads on it will set you back almost a million dollars,” said Mold.

Indeed.com found the average farmer salary in the US is just $38 thousand dollars a year.

While Mold is hopeful they can sustain their operation, he’s not betting the family farm.

“One thing is, your heart has to be in it.  It’s not a job where you can take off weekends”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Council Bluffs Police have located the suspect in connection to a suspicious death.
Fugitive on Colorado ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested in Council Bluffs
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
Victim identified in western Douglas County head-on crash

Latest News

Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page in Afghanistan
Pentagon revisits deadly 2021 Kabul attack on eve of Cpl. Daegan Page Foundation fundraiser
Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say
Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9,...
New Mexico governor amends order suspending right to carry firearms to focus on parks, playgrounds