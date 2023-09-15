We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A cool and cloudy Friday evening

By Jade Steffens
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A cold front moved through the area this morning that brought some rain and cooler weather along with it. The rain has now cleared, leaving cool and cloudy conditions through the rest of the night.

Friday Night Forecast
Friday Night Forecast(WOWT)

The Friday Night Fever forecast looks to stay dry and cloudy, although a bit chilly with temperatures falling into the mid 60s as the games wrap up. Wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring a jacket if you’re heading out tonight!

Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast(WOWT)

With the cloud cover in place, temperatures will slowly drop into the low 60s as we head into later in the evening.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

The good news is, the clouds and rain chances will clear just in time for the weekend! Highs will make it into the upper 70s on Saturday with a cool breeze out of the north and lots of sunshine. Sunday will be slightly cooler with the same sunshine and comfortable conditions.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Temperatures warm up as we begin the work week with a high of 84° on Monday followed by many opportunities for rain through the rest of the 10 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Council Bluffs Police have located the suspect in connection to a suspicious death.
Fugitive on Colorado ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested in Council Bluffs
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
Victim identified in western Douglas County head-on crash

Latest News

10 Day Forecast: Early week warm-up, more unsettled pattern to close the week
Fantastic weekend after Friday showers end
Scattered showers and storms through the early evening
Scattered showers and a few storms through the afternoon hours
Rusty's Midday Update