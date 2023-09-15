Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A cool and cloudy Friday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A cold front moved through the area this morning that brought some rain and cooler weather along with it. The rain has now cleared, leaving cool and cloudy conditions through the rest of the night.

Friday Night Forecast (WOWT)

The Friday Night Fever forecast looks to stay dry and cloudy, although a bit chilly with temperatures falling into the mid 60s as the games wrap up. Wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring a jacket if you’re heading out tonight!

Evening Forecast (WOWT)

With the cloud cover in place, temperatures will slowly drop into the low 60s as we head into later in the evening.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

The good news is, the clouds and rain chances will clear just in time for the weekend! Highs will make it into the upper 70s on Saturday with a cool breeze out of the north and lots of sunshine. Sunday will be slightly cooler with the same sunshine and comfortable conditions.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures warm up as we begin the work week with a high of 84° on Monday followed by many opportunities for rain through the rest of the 10 Day Forecast.

