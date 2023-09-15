We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘Garden’s Gambit’: Chess Master to take on 25 opponents at Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens

A world-renowned chess master is coming to Omaha on Saturday to play a 'Garden's Gambit' at Lauritzen Gardens.
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nate Solon will be a marked man on more than two dozen chess boards come Saturday.

In what’s billed as a first-of-its-kind event here in Omaha, Solon will take on 25 different opponents, at the same time, outdoors in the courtyard of Lauritzen Gardens.

It even has a catchy name: The Garden’s Gambit. It’s a takeoff on the TV miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit” about a child chess prodigy.

“I’m just going to kind of walk around in a circle to each board. When I come to the board, my opponent will make their move which they’ve been able to think about. I’ll play my move pretty quickly and go on to the next board and keep going around like that,” Solon said.

The U.S. Chess Foundation has listed Solon as a Master chess player. It’s a rating system based on how well he’s done in tournaments. He grew up in Michigan, started playing chess as a kid, spent time in Boston, and relocated to Omaha a few years ago.

“I’m not only competing, but also coaching, writing, being on social media and that’s what I do a lot of now,” he said.

The simultaneous exhibition was actually his idea. Managers at Lauritzen not only liked it they found a spot for it on the grounds. Spectators will be able to pay general admission to the gardens and watch the matches.

“People who enjoy chess or want to learn more about it or want to see something different on a Saturday, it’s a great way to come out and spend an afternoon or morning,” remarked Mia Jenkins, Director of Marketing for Lauritzen Gardens.

The first ever Garden’s Gambit will take place rain or shine. The event starts at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Council Bluffs Police have located the suspect in connection to a suspicious death.
Fugitive on Colorado ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested in Council Bluffs
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
Victim identified in western Douglas County head-on crash

Latest News

A chess master is coming to Omaha on Saturday to play a 'Garden's Gambit' at Lauritzen Gardens.
Chess master plays 'Garden's Gambit' in Omaha
Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page in Afghanistan
Pentagon revisits deadly 2021 Kabul attack on eve of Cpl. Daegan Page Foundation fundraiser
Joslyn Castle and Cathedral celebrated its cultural arts designation in style on Thursday.
Joslyn Castle neighborhood celebrates creative district designation
Joslyn Castle and Cathedral celebrated its cultural arts designation in style on Thursday.
Omaha's Joslyn Castle celebrates cultural arts designation