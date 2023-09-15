We are Local
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office makes nine arrests in six days

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it had booked nine people on a laundry list of charges between Sept. 9 and Sept. 14.

Clifford Good, 54, of Council Bluffs, was booked on a warrant out of Montgomery County. He was released on bond.

Jeffrey Massey, 52, of Hamburg, was booked on a Mills County warrant. He was transferred to Mills County.

Terry Prine, 58, of Sidney, was booked for first-degree harassment and 11 counts of contempt of court for violation of a no-contact order. Prine is alleged to have sent several dozen text messages and made multiple phone calls to the protected party on Monday. Deputies also witnessed him making threats to commit a burglary and kill a friend of the protected party. He was later found hiding in a field in Sidney and fled from witnesses.

Prine turned himself into law enforcement Tuesday and was released two days later after posting a $6,000 bond. He had previously been released last month after serving 29 days for a previous no-contact order violation.

Justin and Jennifer Wake, 42 and 43, of Glenwood, were booked for second-degree theft. The couple allegedly stole about $9,600 of property from a Riverton home. They were released after each posted a $5,000 bond.

Jasper Flowers, 24, was booked for violating a no-contact order. He was released after posting a $300 bond.

Brandon Stevens, 41, of Shenandoah, was booked on a Fremont County warrant for disorderly conduct stemming from a disturbance at a hotel. Deputies said he left the scene before they arrived and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He is being held on a $300 bond.

Courtney Bartles, 31, of Hamburg, was booked on a parole violation warrant out of Fremont County. She was arrested by Pottawattamie County authorities and transferred to Fremont County. She is being held without bond pending her district court appearance.

