Family of ‘Miracle Boy’ raises $9k to start service dog training, hopeful they’ll reach final goal

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bennington family is getting closer to their goal of raising money for their son’s service dog.

Memphis Keck lives with a number of medical conditions and doctors suggest he get a service dog.

The cost they’re looking at is $23,000, but they need $8,000 to start the dog training process.

With the community’s help, they’ve already hit their first goal, raising more than $9,000.

The Kecks tell 6 News they’re grateful to the Omaha community and have hope they’ll be able to raise the rest.

“The Omaha metro area is such an amazing place to live. That’s one of the reasons why we moved here. I knew it was an amazing place. It’s just been mind-blowing to have all this support,” said Allyson Keck, Memphis’ mother.

You can donate to Memphis’ service dog by contacting Doggie Do Good directly, calling 805-473-1701, or clicking on this website to donate by card -- mention you’re donation to Memphis Keck. You can also donate by Venmo @doggiedoesgood and putting “Memphis Keck” in the text box.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.