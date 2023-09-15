EXPLAINER: What to know about the latest round of COVID shots

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kohll’s Pharmacy administered over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines since the virus began spreading.

Pharmacy technicians will add to that number, but the updated vaccine hasn’t yet arrived.

“Our most recent estimate is that it should be next Wednesday or Thursday, and that will be the Moderna formulation,” said Kohll’s pharmacist Andrew Schleisman. “The Pfizer formulation I don’t have a good date on, maybe next week or the week after.”

Schleisman said the flu vaccine is available and is being administered. He says many people over the age of 60 are being vaccinated to fight off RSV. Adding the COVID shot to the mix -- that’s three vaccines recommended to take this fall.

“That’s definitely not abnormal,” he said. “Think of kids when they have their routine visits. They’re getting several vaccinations at the same time. When someone comes into our pharmacy for a vaccination consult, they could be getting three to five vaccines at the same time.”

He says whenever the new COVID-19 vaccine makes it here, they will be ready to get the shots out and into arms.

“We’re able to ramp up very quickly,” Schleisman said. “We have nurses on standby, so as soon as we have the vaccine, we’re able to have the staff to accommodate a lot of appointments.”

Medical officials say the new vaccine will protect against the new COVID variant making the rounds now. Metro pharmacists remind us the new vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA for those age 12 and over. Officials also greenlit the shots under emergency use authorization for those between six months and 11 years of age.

