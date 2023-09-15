Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeking wanted felon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted felon.

Cecilia Hernandez, 32, is also known to use the surnames Acosta or Vanschoiack. She is wanted for multiple felony violations, including attempted vehicular assault on an officer, flight to avoid arrest, criminal mischief, and three counts of felony child abuse.

Hernandez is described as 5′1″, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos, including a small shape below her right eye.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to reach out -- call the DCSO tip line any time at (402) 444-6000. The Fugitive Warrant Unit can be reached directly on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at (402) 599-2623 or (402) 599-2634. All tips are considered anonymous and cash rewards are available.

