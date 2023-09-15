We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeking wanted felon

Cecilia Hernandez, 32
Cecilia Hernandez, 32(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted felon.

Cecilia Hernandez, 32, is also known to use the surnames Acosta or Vanschoiack. She is wanted for multiple felony violations, including attempted vehicular assault on an officer, flight to avoid arrest, criminal mischief, and three counts of felony child abuse.

Hernandez is described as 5′1″, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos, including a small shape below her right eye.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to reach out -- call the DCSO tip line any time at (402) 444-6000. The Fugitive Warrant Unit can be reached directly on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at (402) 599-2623 or (402) 599-2634. All tips are considered anonymous and cash rewards are available.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Council Bluffs Police have located the suspect in connection to a suspicious death.
Fugitive on Colorado ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested in Council Bluffs
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
Victim identified in western Douglas County head-on crash

Latest News

Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page in Afghanistan
Pentagon revisits deadly 2021 Kabul attack on eve of Cpl. Daegan Page Foundation fundraiser
EXPLAINER: What to know about the latest round of COVID shots
The Bennington family raising money to get a service dog for their son has passed their first...
Family of ‘Miracle Boy’ raises $9k to start service dog training, hopeful they’ll reach final goal
Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay