Creighton men’s basketball release 2023 Big East schedule

Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) drives toward the basket as Providence guard Noah Locke...
Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) drives toward the basket as Providence guard Noah Locke (10) defends in the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big East unveiled its full men’s basketball schedule Friday morning.

Creighton will begin and end conference play with matchups against Villanova and Marquette as part of its 20-game league slate.

The Jays tip off conference play by hosting Villanova on Dec. 20.

The final portion of Creighton’s schedule is likely to be the most challenging stretch. Creighton hosts the reigning national champion UConn Huskies on Feb. 20. Five days later, the Jays head to Madison Square Garden in New York City to battle Rick Pitino’s St. John’s Red Storm.

After a home tilt with Seton Hall on Feb. 28, Creighton takes on Marquette in its home finale.

To view the Bluejays’ full schedule, click here.

