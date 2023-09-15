We are Local
Bond set for Kearney child abuse suspect

Jacob Ellingson, 24, appeared in court Friday following his arrest earlier in the day in Kearney.
Jacob Ellingson, 24, appeared in court Friday following his arrest earlier in the day in Kearney.(Buffalo County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man who was on the run from law enforcement, made his first appearance in Buffalo County Court Friday.

Jacob Ellingson, 24, appeared for his arraignment on two counts of child abuse. He’s is charged with felony intentional child abuse with injury and felony intentional child abuse with no injury.

The judge set his preliminary hearing for Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. His bond is set at $350,000.

Earlier in the day Friday, Kearney Police with the help of the Buffalo County Emergency Service Unit (SWAT) arrested Ellingson. It was around 3:30 a.m. when law enforcement received a tip that he was inside a residence in the area of 115th and Grove Road in Buffalo County.

Officers were able to contact Ellingson via cell phone and negotiated with him for several minutes. He voluntarily exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. He has been booked into the Buffalo County Jail.

The search for Ellingson started days earlier as authorities were looking for the suspect wanted for crimes occurring Friday, September 8.

KPD stated they will continue to work closely with the family, doctors, Health and Human Services and KPD Victim/Witness Services.

The one-year-old child remains hospitalized at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Details on the medical condition of the child will not be released at this time.

The Kearney Police Department will continue to work with the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office in this ongoing investigation.

