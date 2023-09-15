We are Local
Bahl debuts with the Huskers on both sides of the ball in intrasquad scrimmage

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.
By Grace Boyles
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - She may be playing for a new team, but the same dominating Jordy Bahl stepped into the pitcher’s circle Thursday night for the Scarlet team in the Huskers intrasquad scrimmage. After allowing two hits in the top of the first, Bahl quickly settled into a groove, going on to toss seven strikeouts in four innings. The Papillion product also had two hits, a stolen base, and a run. Bahl’s production on offense comes as no surprise to head coach Rhonda Revelle.

“Remember, I’ve been watching her since she was a youngster and she’s always a competitor and no matter what side of the ball she’s been on, she’s made an impact,” said Revelle after the scrimmage. “I wasn’t surprised when I saw her hit like that and take an extra base on a ball in the dirt. I mean that’s Jordy.”

Nebraska plays its second of three intrasquad scrimmages Thursday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Bowlin Stadium.

