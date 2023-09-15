We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Athlete of the Week: Gretna’s Alexis Jensen

Gretna softball's Alexis Jensen
Gretna softball's Alexis Jensen(WOWT)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

There’s no place like the softball diamond for Gretna junior Alexis Jensen.

“Whenever I put my headband on or my eye black on, I become a different person,” Jensen said. “When you step in between those lines, it’s like no one can touch you. You’ve just got to focus on being yourself.”

Jensen did that in Monday’s Metro Conference Championship pitching all seven innings, striking out 11 batters and clubbing a two-run double in the Dragons’ 4-1 win over Papillion-LaVista.

“We make a big deal of those tournaments,” Gretna softball head coach Bill Heard said. “She knows when it’s a big one. I think Monday was as good as she’s been all year long.”

The dominant performance comes less than a week after Jensen committed to Nebraska softball.

“They’re an amazing coaching staff,” she said. “They’re friendly. They don’t put too much effort on one person. They’re more on teamwork and being who you want to be and so it just seemed like the right fit.”

After making it to the state title game last year, Jensen and the Dragons are coming back for it all.

“Honestly words can’t describe how happy I’d be for everyone around me to win it all,” she said.

“It’s a special team, I’m sure of that much,” Heard said. “However it ends, that part I don’t know. But they care about each other and they care about the right things. So it’s a special group of kids no matter how it ends.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
Two people living in RVs are faced with moving camp after the city of Omaha said they must...
Homeless couple seeking new spot for RVs after Omaha neighbors complain of eyesore
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
1 killed, 1 flown to Omaha hospital after head-on crash near Yutan
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Huskers Softball Intrasquad Scrimmage
Bahl debuts with the Huskers on both sides of the ball in intrasquad scrimmage
The City of Council Bluffs is helping make its affordable housing legitimately affordable for...
Down payment program assists Council Bluffs families in becoming homeowners
From news conference with Matt Rhule ahead of Northern Illinois game. (9/14/23)
Coach Rhule on Huskers QB Jeff Sims ankle injury
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Northern Illinois Game Week Press Conference (9/14/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Northern Illinois Game Week Press Conference (9/14/23)