Athlete of the Week: Gretna’s Alexis Jensen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

There’s no place like the softball diamond for Gretna junior Alexis Jensen.

“Whenever I put my headband on or my eye black on, I become a different person,” Jensen said. “When you step in between those lines, it’s like no one can touch you. You’ve just got to focus on being yourself.”

Jensen did that in Monday’s Metro Conference Championship pitching all seven innings, striking out 11 batters and clubbing a two-run double in the Dragons’ 4-1 win over Papillion-LaVista.

“We make a big deal of those tournaments,” Gretna softball head coach Bill Heard said. “She knows when it’s a big one. I think Monday was as good as she’s been all year long.”

The dominant performance comes less than a week after Jensen committed to Nebraska softball.

“They’re an amazing coaching staff,” she said. “They’re friendly. They don’t put too much effort on one person. They’re more on teamwork and being who you want to be and so it just seemed like the right fit.”

After making it to the state title game last year, Jensen and the Dragons are coming back for it all.

“Honestly words can’t describe how happy I’d be for everyone around me to win it all,” she said.

“It’s a special team, I’m sure of that much,” Heard said. “However it ends, that part I don’t know. But they care about each other and they care about the right things. So it’s a special group of kids no matter how it ends.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.