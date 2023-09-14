We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Fantastic Thursday before a cold front moves through Friday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A layer of clouds is out there to start the day and it’s helping to keep our temps in the 50s and 60s early this morning. A bit of a south breeze is helping with that as well. From there we’ll get a chance to warm into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

A cold front is forecast to approach from the north overnight night and be in the northern parts of our area by early Friday morning. Along it, showers and storms will be on the map and those will slowly progress south and southeast as Friday goes along.

Friday Front
Friday Front(WOWT)

That means the metro and most of the area will see showers and storms line up in the 9am to 6pm window Friday as the front moves through. There could be a few earlier than that to the north and they may linger a couple hours longer to the south as the move out. It will be a slow moving front with on and off showers developing along it as it moves through. Little to no severe threat is expect from these. An isolated wind gust or two would be the biggest threat of anything strong can develop.

Friday Storm Chances
Friday Storm Chances(WOWT)

That front should move out fast enough that I expect minimal impacts from rain and storms to any Friday night high school football games. It will leave a fantastic weekend of weather behind it as well. Highs near 80 are likely Saturday and will likely be a bit cooler Sunday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Husker Gameday
Husker Gameday(WOWT)

