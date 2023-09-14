We are Local
Pillen appoints new Nebraska county court judge for District 6

Governor Jim Pillen
By Nick Stavas
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced the appointment of another new district judge Thursday.

Sara Bauer of Fremont will now preside as County Court Judge in the Sixth Judicial District of Nebraska.

The district includes Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington Counties.

Bauer currently serves as an assistant city attorney in Council Bluffs and has previously worked in several law firms around the Omaha metro.

Bauer, who has a juris doctor from Creighton University School of Law, fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Douglas Luebe.

