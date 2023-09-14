Omaha’s history of extreme September heat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week’s weather in the Omaha metro is filled with near-average high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. But it’s not always this mild in the month of September—some years the temperature has reached over 100°.
Just last year on September 20th, 2022, the temperature reached 100° in Omaha and 103° in Lincoln. That is a 60° difference from the lowest recorded temperature of 40° that same month!
This isn’t the warmest Omaha has been in September. The hottest September day on record dates back to September 6th, 1939 with a record high of 104°. The year 1939 holds six records for the month.
The temperature has reached 100°+ in September sixteen different years since 1871. That’s about a 11% of all Septembers.
The coldest recorded temperature for the month is 28° set back on September 29th, 1984. That’s a 76° difference from the record high! The Omaha area has not broken a record low for September since 1999.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.