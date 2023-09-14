Omaha’s history of extreme September heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week’s weather in the Omaha metro is filled with near-average high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. But it’s not always this mild in the month of September—some years the temperature has reached over 100°.

Just last year on September 20th, 2022, the temperature reached 100° in Omaha and 103° in Lincoln. That is a 60° difference from the lowest recorded temperature of 40° that same month!

September 20th 2022 High Temperatures (WOWT)

This isn’t the warmest Omaha has been in September. The hottest September day on record dates back to September 6th, 1939 with a record high of 104°. The year 1939 holds six records for the month.

The temperature has reached 100°+ in September sixteen different years since 1871. That’s about a 11% of all Septembers.

The coldest recorded temperature for the month is 28° set back on September 29th, 1984. That’s a 76° difference from the record high! The Omaha area has not broken a record low for September since 1999.

