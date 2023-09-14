Omaha’s current drought numbers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the years-long drought continues, the Omaha area currently sits about 5″ below average for rainfall for the year, and 14.32″ below average since January 2022. This, putting a majority of the area in severe to extreme drought, although not too many noticeable changes from last week’s drought conditions.

Current Drought Monitor (WOWT)

Moisture Trends (WOWT)

The average rainfall in September is 2.96″. So far this month, Omaha has only received 0.58″, falling -0.79″ behind average for the month and for the fall season. The start of metrological fall is September 1st.

The good news is, there are more rain chances are in the forecast for the next 10 days.

