Omaha doctor facing manslaughter charges in fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha doctor remains hospitalized, awaiting a court appearance regarding his role in a high-speed fatal crash.

While Dr. Mark A. Carlson has been receiving treatment, though, investigators have laid out the details of the incident that killed 22-year-old Anna Bosma of Sioux Falls, SD.

Investigators say Carlson was going 101 mph with the gas pedal floored when he crossed three lanes of traffic and struck the victim’s sedan head-on.

Leading up to the crash, investigators say Carlson was either racing or part of a road rage incident with another vehicle. Prosecutors haven’t determined if that other driver will be charged.

“He was cooperative and he stayed on the scene, so we’re looking at that,” said Brenda Beadle, the Chief Deputy for Douglas County Attorney’s Office. “I can’t get into details of what happened there at this time. They’re doing interviews, reviewing video, and we’ll make that determination down the road.”

Once he gets out of the hospital, Carlson faces manslaughter charges, but it’s not yet clear when he’ll be healthy enough to face those charges. Manslaughter carries a penalty range of 0-20 years in prison.

Carlson is a professor of surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a staff surgeon with the VA. UNMC has not responded to requests for Carlson’s employment status.

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night, Sept. 1, 2023. (Courtesy photos)

