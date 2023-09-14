We are Local
Nebraska AG takes action against group selling fake Husker game day packages

Buyers of a Nebraska gameday package weren't the only ones fooled -- so were the charities the company claimed proceeds would benefit.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has taken legal action against a group selling fraudulent game day experiences for Husker fans at Memorial Stadium.

The AG’s office says a group called Nfluence violated the Consumer Protection Act and the Unifrom Deceptive Trade Practices Act by misleading customers and causing financial harm to people from Nebraska and other states.

In January, 6 News reported that some people paid at least $1,000 to purchase Nebraska game day experiences and were promised various additional perks, with the money going toward various local charities.

Hilgers said consumers did not receive what they were promised and no money was given to charity. Instead, it’s alleged that funds were used on non-charitable purchases.

