Nebraska AG files complaint against group for selling fraudulent Husker tickets

Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has taken legal action against the group “Nfluence” for selling Husker fans on a premium game day experience that claimed to support charitable causes but failed to fulfill its commitments.

The State believes Nfluence violated the Consumer Protect Act and the Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act by misleading and causing financial harm to consumers from Nebraska and other states.

RELATED STORIES
Husker GameDay Experience charities say they weren’t aware of proceeds
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience

The complaint alleges that, beginning in June of 2022, Nfluence advertised, offered for sale, and sold a product called “The Nebraska Game Day Experience.” The Nebraska Game Day Experience offered consumers the opportunity to watch a University of Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in a luxury suite, in person, with former University of Nebraska football players. Part of the proceeds were advertised to benefit non-profits associated with former Nebraska football players.

The complaint alleges that consumers paid at least $1,000 to purchase Nfluences’ Nebraska Game Day Experience and were promised various additional perks. The AG office said consumers did not receive what they were promised, and no money was given to charity. Instead, funds were used for non-charitable purchases.

The complaint alleges that Nfluence took advantage of Nebraskans’ charitable nature and desire to support the football team. Instead of helping charitable causes and giving the donors suite tickets to the home game, Nfluence took their money, used it for non-charitable purchases, and failed to provide the suite tickets. In doing so, the complaint alleges that Nfluence abused the public’s trust and engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices.

Buyers of a Nebraska gameday package weren't the only ones fooled -- so were the charities the company claimed proceeds would benefit.

