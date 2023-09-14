We are Local
Inmate missing from Omaha corrections facility

Jail inmate
Jail inmate(MGN, Stocksnap)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from an Omaha correctional facility.

Authorities reported Thursday that Austin Risor, 29, left his place of employment and did not return to Community Correctional Facility-Omaha.

Risor is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 260 pounds.

Austin Risor
Austin Risor(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

He’s serving a sentence of 10-12 years for charges out of Madison County that include theft, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and drug charges. His tentative release date is Feb. 24, 2024.

Anyone with information regarding Risor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nebraska State Patrol.

