Inmate missing from Omaha corrections facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from an Omaha correctional facility.

Authorities reported Thursday that Austin Risor, 29, left his place of employment and did not return to Community Correctional Facility-Omaha.

Risor is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 260 pounds.

Austin Risor (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

He’s serving a sentence of 10-12 years for charges out of Madison County that include theft, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and drug charges. His tentative release date is Feb. 24, 2024.

Anyone with information regarding Risor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nebraska State Patrol.

