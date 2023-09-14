Governor appoints central Nebraska state senator as treasurer

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected State Sen. Tom Briese to become Nebraska’s next state treasurer.

Briese will replace John Murante, who is leaving the post Monday to become director of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems, known as NPERS.

Briese is slated to assume the office on Nov. 1 and serve out the rest of Murante’s term. In the meantime, in accordance with state statutes, the duties of the state treasurer will be handled by the governor with Assistant State Treasurer Rachel Biar managing the officer operations.

Pillen cited Briese’s leadership in tax reform in announcing his selection of the state senator representing Dist. 41, which includes several counties north and west of Grand Island.

“Sen. Briese has the respect of his peers and has been a great representative for District 41 in the Legislature,” the governor said in a Thursday news release. “He’s a proven leader on tax policy reform, which will serve him well in his new role as treasurer.”

According to the release, Briese is a fourth-generation family farmer who was raised in Albion. He has a degree in agricultural economics from UNL and holds a juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

“I am honored to be selected by Gov. Pillen to serve Nebraskans as treasurer,” Briese said in the release. “I have truly enjoyed my time in the Legislature and am proud of the accomplishments achieved during my tenure, as well as the relationships that were forged. I look forward to this new opportunity and continuing to serve the people of our great state.”

Briese was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. With his departure from the Unicameral in a few weeks, the governor will be tased with appointing a replacement to serve out the remainder of Briese’s term. Pillen’s office said that details about the selection process for that vacancy will be provided at a later date.

