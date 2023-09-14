Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes, prompts evacuation west of North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte.

According to Union Pacific Railroad, around noon Thursday, an explosion occurred inside a container, resulting in several railcars catching on fire. UP said there was no derailment and the car had been stationary in the yard for a couple hours.

UP said a container that caught fire contained a hazardous chemical called perchloric acid.

The North Platte Fire Department is evacuating people within a four-mile radius of the explosion due to toxic smoke. Anyone located between Front Road and Splinter Road, from Highway 30 to 1 mile north, is asked to evacuate the area.

Those in the evacuation zone, can go to the Salvation Army or Legion Hall. A hotline is available for those impacted with immediate needs: 877-877-2567, Option 1.

Highway 30 is closed in the area at this time. I-80 is not affected.

Buffalo Bill State Historical Park and State Recreation Area in North Platte are closed until further notice due to the toxic smoke in the area.

No Union Pacific personnel were injured.

The cause is under investigation.

UP said perchloric acid is used for a number of things, including food, drug and biocidal products, as well as explosives.

Stay with News 2 for updates on this developing story.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire between North Platte and Hershey. Anyone located between Front Road and Splinter Road, from Highway 30 to 1 mile north, is asked to evacuate the area. (Nebraska State Patrol)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.