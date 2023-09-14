We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes, prompts evacuation west of North Platte

Potentially toxic smoke billows from a railcar on fire in North Platte.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte.

According to Union Pacific Railroad, around noon Thursday, an explosion occurred inside a container, resulting in several railcars catching on fire. UP said there was no derailment and the car had been stationary in the yard for a couple hours.

UP said a container that caught fire contained a hazardous chemical called perchloric acid.

The North Platte Fire Department is evacuating people within a four-mile radius of the explosion due to toxic smoke. Anyone located between Front Road and Splinter Road, from Highway 30 to 1 mile north, is asked to evacuate the area.

Those in the evacuation zone, can go to the Salvation Army or Legion Hall. A hotline is available for those impacted with immediate needs: 877-877-2567, Option 1.

Highway 30 is closed in the area at this time. I-80 is not affected.

Buffalo Bill State Historical Park and State Recreation Area in North Platte are closed until further notice due to the toxic smoke in the area.

No Union Pacific personnel were injured.

The cause is under investigation.

UP said perchloric acid is used for a number of things, including food, drug and biocidal products, as well as explosives.

Stay with News 2 for updates on this developing story.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire between North Platte and Hershey. Anyone...
Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire between North Platte and Hershey. Anyone located between Front Road and Splinter Road, from Highway 30 to 1 mile north, is asked to evacuate the area.(Nebraska State Patrol)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Two people living in RVs are faced with moving camp after the city of Omaha said they must...
Homeless couple seeking new spot for RVs after Omaha neighbors complain of eyesore
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
1 killed, 1 flown to Omaha hospital after head-on crash near Yutan
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
Road rage incident leads to felony firearm charges against Omaha man

Latest News

Tom Briese
Governor appoints central Nebraska state senator as treasurer
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 3, 2022....
Planned Parenthood to resume offering abortions next week in Wisconsin, citing court ruling
Huskers Quarterback Jeff Sims
Coach Matt Rhule unsure about Sims’ status for Nebraska’s home opener
Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska AG files complaint against group for selling fraudulent Husker tickets