Erin Sullivan joining 6 News as evening anchor, investigative reporter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT is excited to welcome Erin Sullivan to our evening news team next month.

Erin will join John Knicely and the 6 News team for our nightly newscasts starting in October after wrapping up her work anchoring the morning news at our sister station NBC-15 in Madison, Wis.

Erin’s reporting in Wisconsin included the impacts of the state’s mental health and substance use crises, telling the stories of Ukrainian and Afghan refugees resettling in the Midwest, and riding in a Black Hawk to learn more about military training and missions in the region.

“Wisconsin is such a special place and I have so much love for Madison. I mean, my husband and I even got married inside the State Capitol on a beautiful winter day!” she told viewers there in announcing her move to Omaha.

In addition to anchoring our 5 and 10 p.m. newscasts, Erin will further our 6 On Your Side investigations, reporting on issues impacting the Omaha metro area.

“I’m so excited to become a part of this team and explore a new city,” she said.

Prior to her time in Wisconsin, Erin worked at the NBC affiliate in Joplin, Missouri as an anchor and reporter.

The move to Omaha brings Erin closer to family in her home state of Colorado, where she graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

