Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cool and rainy Friday forecast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday was a beautiful day in E Nebraska and W Iowa with our next weather maker, a cold front, staying to our NW. Rain chances are here Friday as the front moves in and it will come with a cool down.

Friday forecast (wowt)

Spotty showers are possible after 2AM Friday with the best chance for rain coming after 9AM once the front has passed through.

Friday morning (wowt)

Showers make way for t-storm chances in the Metro by the afternoon, these taper off after 5-6PM as the system clears to the SE. Totals of .1″-.25″ will be fairly widespread with isolated about around .5″ where t-storms develop.

This system clears for the weekend! It’ll be a beautiful day in Lincoln for the Husker game. Storm chances are back by next Tuesday night.

Husker forecast (wowt)

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.