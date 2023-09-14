We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cool and rainy Friday forecast

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday was a beautiful day in E Nebraska and W Iowa with our next weather maker, a cold front, staying to our NW. Rain chances are here Friday as the front moves in and it will come with a cool down.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

Spotty showers are possible after 2AM Friday with the best chance for rain coming after 9AM once the front has passed through.

Friday morning
Friday morning(wowt)

Showers make way for t-storm chances in the Metro by the afternoon, these taper off after 5-6PM as the system clears to the SE. Totals of .1″-.25″ will be fairly widespread with isolated about around .5″ where t-storms develop.

This system clears for the weekend! It’ll be a beautiful day in Lincoln for the Husker game. Storm chances are back by next Tuesday night.

Husker forecast
Husker forecast(wowt)
10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Two people living in RVs are faced with moving camp after the city of Omaha said they must...
Homeless couple seeking new spot for RVs after Omaha neighbors complain of eyesore
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
1 killed, 1 flown to Omaha hospital after head-on crash near Yutan
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Current Drought Monitor
Omaha’s current drought numbers
Jade's 10 Day Forecast
Jade's 3 Day Forecast