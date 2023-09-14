Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cool and rainy Friday forecast
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday was a beautiful day in E Nebraska and W Iowa with our next weather maker, a cold front, staying to our NW. Rain chances are here Friday as the front moves in and it will come with a cool down.
Spotty showers are possible after 2AM Friday with the best chance for rain coming after 9AM once the front has passed through.
Showers make way for t-storm chances in the Metro by the afternoon, these taper off after 5-6PM as the system clears to the SE. Totals of .1″-.25″ will be fairly widespread with isolated about around .5″ where t-storms develop.
This system clears for the weekend! It’ll be a beautiful day in Lincoln for the Husker game. Storm chances are back by next Tuesday night.
