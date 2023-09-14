We are Local
Council Bluffs Police locate suspect in connection to suspicious death

Council Bluffs Police have located the suspect in connection to a suspicious death.
Council Bluffs Police have located the suspect in connection to a suspicious death.(Council Bluffs Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police have located the suspect in connection to a suspicious death.

Emergency personnel were called to the Super 8 motel on South 24th Street at about 3:10 p.m. Thursday after a woman was found unresponsive.

Investigators later determined she had died “under suspicious circumstances,” although the final results of the autopsy are still pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

