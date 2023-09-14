Council Bluffs Police locate suspect in connection to suspicious death
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police have located the suspect in connection to a suspicious death.
Emergency personnel were called to the Super 8 motel on South 24th Street at about 3:10 p.m. Thursday after a woman was found unresponsive.
Investigators later determined she had died “under suspicious circumstances,” although the final results of the autopsy are still pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
