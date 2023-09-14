Coach Matt Rhule unsure about Sims’ status for Nebraska’s home opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After an 0-2 start on the road, Matt Rhule will make his Lincoln debut on Saturday as head coach of the Huskers.

Coach Rhule gave an update on the team at a news conference Thursday morning, saying that Jeff Sims is “progressing” after his injury in last weekend’s game in Colorado but that he wasn’t yet sure about what the quarterback’s status would be for the Huskers’ home opener.

Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on Fox Sports.

Coach Rhule made it clear Monday that he wasn’t shopping for a replacement for Sims.

“Jeff’s our quarterback. That said, Jeff needs to protect the ball,” Rhule said earlier this week.

