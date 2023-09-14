CenturyLink service repaired in Omaha neighborhood after 6 News inquiry

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several homeowners in a southwest Omaha neighborhood have been frustrated since early Saturday morning.

They say that’s when their CenturyLink internet and landline phones went down.

Jeff Sterner, a work-from-home contractor, can’t get the green light on emailed job estimates because his modem is lit blue.

“That means there’s no connection,” Sterner said.

Jeff says he’s been without CenturyLink internet since Saturday.

“I put in a service ticket and CenturyLink said they’d be out by 5 p.m. Saturday evening,” Sterner said. “They never showed up. No call, nothing.”

Next door, Marcia Gerard had no internet or landline connection when 6 News called her home phone Wednesday afternoon.

Other neighbors say they’ve talked to a total of eight CenturyLink customers without internet and hardline phones along their street.

“A lot of my business, they still call me on the landline,” David Gerard said. “I know there are people leaving messages because they sent me texts and said ‘Hey, I called you. Why didn’t you return the call?’”

6 News emailed corporate communication for CenturyLink, and about an hour later, the customers said repair crews arrived to diagnose the outage source.

“The guy that was here said ‘Well, somebody called my supervisor and told me to get out here,’” Marcia Gerard said.

By late Wednesday afternoon, the customers in the neighborhood said the internet and landline service had been restored.

A spokesman for CenturyLink’s parent company, Lumen, said multiple outages have occurred due to outside contractors boring through CenturyLink lines.

In past outages, CenturyLink provided credit for customers on monthly bills.

