We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

CenturyLink service repaired in Omaha neighborhood after 6 News inquiry

CenturyLink customers were frustrated with the lack of communication and effort from their service provider during an outage.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several homeowners in a southwest Omaha neighborhood have been frustrated since early Saturday morning.

They say that’s when their CenturyLink internet and landline phones went down.

Jeff Sterner, a work-from-home contractor, can’t get the green light on emailed job estimates because his modem is lit blue.

“That means there’s no connection,” Sterner said.

Jeff says he’s been without CenturyLink internet since Saturday.

“I put in a service ticket and CenturyLink said they’d be out by 5 p.m. Saturday evening,” Sterner said. “They never showed up. No call, nothing.”

Next door, Marcia Gerard had no internet or landline connection when 6 News called her home phone Wednesday afternoon.

Other neighbors say they’ve talked to a total of eight CenturyLink customers without internet and hardline phones along their street.

“A lot of my business, they still call me on the landline,” David Gerard said. “I know there are people leaving messages because they sent me texts and said ‘Hey, I called you. Why didn’t you return the call?’”

6 News emailed corporate communication for CenturyLink, and about an hour later, the customers said repair crews arrived to diagnose the outage source.

“The guy that was here said ‘Well, somebody called my supervisor and told me to get out here,’” Marcia Gerard said.

By late Wednesday afternoon, the customers in the neighborhood said the internet and landline service had been restored.

A spokesman for CenturyLink’s parent company, Lumen, said multiple outages have occurred due to outside contractors boring through CenturyLink lines.

In past outages, CenturyLink provided credit for customers on monthly bills.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people living in RVs are faced with moving camp after the city of Omaha said they must...
Homeless couple seeking new spot for RVs after Omaha neighbors complain of eyesore
Dr. Matthew Latacha, Methodist Health cardiologist
Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
School threat MGN Online
Firearm threat being investigated at Omaha high school
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
1 killed, 1 flown to Omaha hospital after head-on crash near Yutan
A school bus carrying students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra

Latest News

Now that COVID relief funds have largely halted, Omaha families are beginning to feel the brunt...
As childhood poverty increases in U.S., Metro families finding empty pantry shelves
People are driving the wrong way on a one-way street near Florence Elementary in Omaha, leaving...
Wrong-way driving creating safety concerns outside Omaha elementary school
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
CenturyLink customers were frustrated with the lack of communication and effort from their...
CenturyLink customers want faster repair to outages