Bellevue police adds new emergency vehicle alert system

Bellevue Police have implemented a new technology that alerts drivers of police cruisers.
By Johan Marin
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are taking a new step to keep their community safe. They’re adding a new piece of technology that will help alert drivers when an emergency vehicle is nearby

It’s called the Whelen Cloud Platform. One of its features helps drivers be aware when an emergency police cruiser is approaching them.

It sends an alert to any navigation system that’s used on your mobile device and inside your car.

“It will alert you anywhere from point one to point five miles away from the actual scene itself,” Sgt. Shaun Manning, Bellevue Police, said. “That’s just simply an alert through Waze and Apple CarPlay.”>

The new system was put in three of BPD’s cruisers a month ago in an announcement on social media.

It’s in its early stages, so BPD is still testing the waters. However, they’re the first in the state to have this and they’re looking to add it to more cruisers in the future.

The main objective is to help protect civilian drivers on the road and help them see the emergency cruiser before it’s on top of them.

It also makes law enforcement’s job easier.

“[BPD] is more focused on where we’re going and what we need to do when we get there,” Manning said. “The last thing you really have to do is change your siren tone or try to make sure that other vehicles can hear you or see you.”

BPD promises despite their new alert system, their method of keeping people safe remains the same. Only now, Bellevue is at the forefront of technology.

Regardless of the new technology, BPD still asks everyone to always be aware of their surroundings and slow down when approached by an emergency vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

