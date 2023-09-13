Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Slightly warmer today, tracking Friday rain potential

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll encounter more 40s and 50s as you head out to start your Wednesday. With abundant sunshine well through the day we’ll be able to warm a bit more into the lower 80s.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

That all happens again with low humidity and a light south wind as we see a few fair weather clouds bubble up at times. Thursday will continue the warming trend as we top out a little farther into the 80s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The only rain chance in the near future continues to trend earlier and earlier Friday. As of Wednesday morning, the Friday morning rain potential looks to be mostly during the afternoon hours with a few showers and storms lingering into the early evening as they move southeast and out.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

This is all along a front that is moving from northwest to southeast through the area. Showers and storms are possible along it as it slowly moves through. That will bring the threat for rain and some lightning that could cause delays at the start of some high school football games around town.

That front will take the rain out overnight and leave us with a very nice weekend of warm fall weather to enjoy.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

