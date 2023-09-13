Road rage incident leads to felony firearm charges against Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident Monday afternoon.

Shane H. Dempsey, 40, was booked on charges of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Shane Dempsey, 40 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on the road near 204th and F streets. The victim of the incident alleged Dempsey pulled his pickup next to the victim’s vehicle and began yelling threats while displaying a firearm.

According to police, Dempsey continued to follow the victim’s vehicle for several miles before leaving the area.

Dempsey is already a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

