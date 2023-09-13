We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Road rage incident leads to felony firearm charges against Omaha man

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident Monday afternoon.

Shane H. Dempsey, 40, was booked on charges of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Shane Dempsey, 40
Shane Dempsey, 40(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on the road near 204th and F streets. The victim of the incident alleged Dempsey pulled his pickup next to the victim’s vehicle and began yelling threats while displaying a firearm.

According to police, Dempsey continued to follow the victim’s vehicle for several miles before leaving the area.

Dempsey is already a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people living in RVs are faced with moving camp after the city of Omaha said they must...
Homeless couple seeking new spot for RVs after Omaha neighbors complain of eyesore
Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
School threat MGN Online
Firearm threat being investigated at Omaha high school
A school bus carrying students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra
Ron Hug was appointed to replace Vinny Palermo on the Omaha City Council on Sept. 12, 2023.
Omaha City Council selects Vinny Palermo’s replacement

Latest News

West Nile Virus confirmed in Douglas County, health officials say
According to LPD, the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal accident on I-80
Hastings police say a viral video will not result in an arrest.
Hastings police respond to viral video alleging a sex predator
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
1 killed, 1 flown to Omaha hospital after head-on crash near Yutan