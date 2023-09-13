We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 14, 2023, in Washington. Boebert was kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” show in Denver on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to security footage. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” show in Denver on Sunday, according to security footage.

The theater didn’t name Boebert, but a spokesperson said Wednesday that the video — which showed Boebert and a guest being escorted out of the venue — was of guests who were kicked out after audience members accused them of vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance.

Her campaign manager confirmed Boebert was kicked out but denies she was vaping. Boebert and the other guest left.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!),” said Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, in a text message, adding that Boebert “pleads guilty to singing along, laughing and enjoying herself.”

Boebert is in her second term in Congress and is running for reelection in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, largely covering the state’s western half. The theater disturbance was first reported by The Denver Post.

In her relatively short time in Washington, Boebert has built a national profile with a combative style that’s grabbed media headlines, most famously by heckling President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address to Congress.

On the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Boebert said: “Everyone should go see it if you get a chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

The two guests at first refused to leave the venue, even after an employee threatened to call the police, the theater said in a statement. Once a police officer was on the way, the two left with an escort, the theater said. The security footage provided to The Associated Press does not appear to show Boebert vaping.

___

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
School threat MGN Online
Firearm threat being investigated at Omaha high school
Two people living in RVs are faced with moving camp after the city of Omaha said they must...
Homeless couple seeking new spot for RVs after Omaha neighbors complain of eyesore
A school bus carrying students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra
Ron Hug was appointed to replace Vinny Palermo on the Omaha City Council on Sept. 12, 2023.
Omaha City Council selects Vinny Palermo’s replacement

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill...
Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
FTC: Nearly 400,000 imposter scams reported in first half of 2023
FTC: Nearly 400,000 imposter scams reported in first half of 2023
FTC: Nearly 400,000 imposter scams reported in first half of 2023
Warrick Dunn returned to his hometown to guide the family through the new home and offer a...
NFL great Warrick Dunn helps welcome another single mother into new home