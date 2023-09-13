Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued against a doctor involved in a fatal crash on Dodge Street in Omaha earlier this month.

Omaha Police say Dr. Mark Carlson was involved in either a road rage or road racing incident on Sept. 1.

According to court documents, Carlson was spotted on security footage that caught the crash. Investigators say he hit a light pole, crossed three lanes of traffic, and smashed into a car head-on.

The driver of that car, 22-year-old Anna Bosma, was killed.

Investigators say Carlson’s Mercedes was traveling at 101 mph with the pedal to the floor right before impact with the car.

Carlson is a surgeon and professor with the College of Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

