Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash

Dr. Mark Carlson has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash that killed a 22-year-old woman in Omaha earlier this month.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued against a doctor involved in a fatal crash on Dodge Street in Omaha earlier this month.

Omaha Police say Dr. Mark Carlson was involved in either a road rage or road racing incident on Sept. 1.

According to court documents, Carlson was spotted on security footage that caught the crash. Investigators say he hit a light pole, crossed three lanes of traffic, and smashed into a car head-on.

The driver of that car, 22-year-old Anna Bosma, was killed.

Investigators say Carlson’s Mercedes was traveling at 101 mph with the pedal to the floor right before impact with the car.

Carlson is a surgeon and professor with the College of Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

