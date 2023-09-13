We are Local
No. 4 Huskers squeeze out road win over No. 5 Stanford

The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team toppled No. 5 Stanford, 3-1 (25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21),...
By Clayton Collier
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No.4 Nebraska defeated No. 5 Stanford Tuesday night in four sets (25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21) at Maples Pavillion in California, improving to 8-0 on the season.

The win marks the Husker’s first victory over the Cardinal since 2008, and the program’s first road win over a top-five opponent since 2017.

Merritt Beason led Nebraska with 15 kills, including one to put away the first set. Harper Murray delivered 12 kills and four blocks. Andi Jackson added eight kills including the match-winning point. Bekka Allick contributed seven kills with a career-high eight blocks.

The Huskers continue their schedule with three-straight home games against Top 25 teams. Nebraska hosts No. 21 Kentucky on Sunday, No. 19 Ohio State on Friday, Sept. 22 and No. 9 Minnesota on Sunday, Sept. 24.

