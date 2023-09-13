We are Local
Motorcyclist identified in fatal accident on I-80

According to LPD, the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released more details on the fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80.

According to two witnesses, a motorcyclist who appeared to be speeding was traveling eastbound on I-80 towards the 397 Exit ramp in the north most lane before suddenly changing lanes to take the Highway 77 Exit ramp.

The motorcyclist began to lose control of his motorcycle and entered the grass area by the Highway 77 Exit ramp before crashing off the roadway, according to the witnesses.

The motorcyclist, identified as 60-year-old Russell Carter, of Lincoln, was transported to the hospital where he died due to injuries sustained from the accident.

LPD said Carter was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

