Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant Thursday ahead of Friday rain chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful day Wednesday we’re in for another one Thursday! Plan for cool and clear conditions out the door with a dip to the mid 50s. We’ll warm to the low 80s for most by 4PM, a high of 83 for the Metro.

Thursday forecast (wowt)

Enjoy the sunshine while we have it! Rain chances are here Friday and the system is speeding up. Spotty showers are possible as early as the overnight hours Thursday into Friday with the best chance for rain coming after 8AM and likely lasting into the afternoon. Totals of .1″-.25″ will be fairly widespread with isolated about around .5″ where t-storms develop.

Rain timing (wowt)

This system clears for the weekend! It’ll be a beautiful day in Lincoln for the Husker game. Storm chances are back by next Tuesday night.

Husker Gameday (wowt)

10 day forecast (wowt)

