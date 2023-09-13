We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant Thursday ahead of Friday rain chances

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful day Wednesday we’re in for another one Thursday! Plan for cool and clear conditions out the door with a dip to the mid 50s. We’ll warm to the low 80s for most by 4PM, a high of 83 for the Metro.

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

Enjoy the sunshine while we have it! Rain chances are here Friday and the system is speeding up. Spotty showers are possible as early as the overnight hours Thursday into Friday with the best chance for rain coming after 8AM and likely lasting into the afternoon. Totals of .1″-.25″ will be fairly widespread with isolated about around .5″ where t-storms develop.

Rain timing
Rain timing(wowt)

This system clears for the weekend! It’ll be a beautiful day in Lincoln for the Husker game. Storm chances are back by next Tuesday night.

Husker Gameday
Husker Gameday(wowt)
10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people living in RVs are faced with moving camp after the city of Omaha said they must...
Homeless couple seeking new spot for RVs after Omaha neighbors complain of eyesore
Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
School threat MGN Online
Firearm threat being investigated at Omaha high school
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
1 killed, 1 flown to Omaha hospital after head-on crash near Yutan
A school bus carrying students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra

Latest News

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Jade's 10 Day Forecast
Jade's 6 Hour Forecast
Jade's 3 Day Forecast