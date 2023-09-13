We are Local
Council Bluffs Police investigating motel death look for help identifying man

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - Police investigating the death of a woman last week at a hotel near the Mid-America Center are looking for a man they think might frequent the area.

Emergency personnel were called to the Super 8 motel on south 24th Street at about 3:10 p.m. Thursday after a woman was found unresponsive. Investigators later determined she had died “under suspicious circumstances,” although the final results of the autopsy are still pending.

“Specific details of the investigation are not being released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing,” Wednesday’s CBPD release states.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a man they believe to be a person of interest in the case. He is described as a Black man in his late 30s or early 40s who may be frequenting the motel.

Council Bluffs Police are looking for a man they believe may have information about a woman who was found dead at a local motel on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.(Council Bluffs Police Department)

Anyone with information about him or the investigation is encouraged to call CBPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728; or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 712-328-7867 or online via the police department’s website.

