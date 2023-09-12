We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Several lane restrictions, street closures affecting parts of Omaha this week

Several street restrictions and closures could impact your commute over the next several days.
Several street restrictions and closures could impact your commute over the next several days.(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several street restrictions and closures could impact your commute over the next several days.

Omaha’s Public Works Department is advising of the following closures and restrictions:

  • Pacific Street will be restricted to one lane westbound between Applied Parkway and North 153rd Street for utility work in the inside lane. This began Tuesday morning and will be in effect for one week.
  • Frances Street will be closed between 58th and 60th Streets for street panel replacement. This began Tuesday morning and will be in effect for one week.
  • 60th Street will be restricted to one lane northbound between Curtis and Nebraska Avenues for sewer repairs in the outside curb lane. This began Tuesday morning and will be in effect for five days.
  • 88th Street is closed between Douglas Street and Capitol Avenue for utility work following a water main break. M.U.D. began working on the stretch Tuesday morning and will have the area shut down for 12 days.
  • 88th Street is restricted southbound at Arbor Street for M.U.D. work. This began Monday morning and is set to last a week.
  • 96th Street is restricted to one lane southbound at Park Drive for utility work in the outside lane. This began Monday morning and is set to last a week.
  • The intersection of 17th and Harney Streets has various lane restrictions in place while a streetscape takes place. This began Monday morning and will remain in place for three weeks.
  • 22nd Street is closed to through traffic between Mason and Pacific Streets for utility work. This began Tuesday morning and is set to last a week.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
Council Bluffs authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday morning at a...
12-year-old boy drowns in pool at Council Bluffs waterpark
Driver arrested after passenger dies in weekend crash near Fremont
Police lights generic
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle north of Valley
Six arrested in Montgomery County, Iowa drug bust

Latest News

Traffic backups at 156th and Ida streets in Omaha have nearby residents frustrated.
Northwest Omaha drivers frustrated with increased traffic near Westview High School
Traffic backups at 156th and Ida streets in Omaha have nearby residents frustrated.
Omaha residents concerned about traffic at 156th and Ida
A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Residents of Omaha's Dundee district are frustrated with the amount of speeding happening in...
Residents concerned with speeding in Omaha's Dundee neighborhoods