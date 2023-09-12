Several lane restrictions, street closures affecting parts of Omaha this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several street restrictions and closures could impact your commute over the next several days.

Omaha’s Public Works Department is advising of the following closures and restrictions:

Pacific Street will be restricted to one lane westbound between Applied Parkway and North 153rd Street for utility work in the inside lane. This began Tuesday morning and will be in effect for one week.

Frances Street will be closed between 58th and 60th Streets for street panel replacement. This began Tuesday morning and will be in effect for one week.

60th Street will be restricted to one lane northbound between Curtis and Nebraska Avenues for sewer repairs in the outside curb lane. This began Tuesday morning and will be in effect for five days.

88th Street is closed between Douglas Street and Capitol Avenue for utility work following a water main break. M.U.D. began working on the stretch Tuesday morning and will have the area shut down for 12 days.

88th Street is restricted southbound at Arbor Street for M.U.D. work. This began Monday morning and is set to last a week.

96th Street is restricted to one lane southbound at Park Drive for utility work in the outside lane. This began Monday morning and is set to last a week.

The intersection of 17th and Harney Streets has various lane restrictions in place while a streetscape takes place. This began Monday morning and will remain in place for three weeks.

22nd Street is closed to through traffic between Mason and Pacific Streets for utility work. This began Tuesday morning and is set to last a week.

