Search continues for Kearney man facing felony child abuse charges

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Authorities are still looking for a man who they say is a fugitive from justice and wanted on felony charges out of Buffalo County.

Jacob Ellingson, 24, is charged with felony intentional child abuse with injury and felony intentional child abuse with no injury.

An arrest warrant has been issued for him, and details related to the charges have been sealed as the contents are part of an ongoing investigation and could compromise it.

This all started when Kearney Police said around 8:11 a.m. Friday they received a phone call regarding a person traveling to a hospital by private vehicle with a one-year-old girl experiencing trouble breathing. Officers located the vehicle at the hospital and met with the individuals involved. The child was immediately life-flighted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

Kearney Police investigators worked closely with hospital staff, doctors, the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office and others involved to determine the nature, severity and cause of the child’s injuries, as well as the situation surrounding the injuries.

KPD said a thorough and ongoing investigation has determined the incident around the injury to the child is criminal in nature, which eventually led to an arrest warrant to be issued.

Now, law enforcement are searching for Ellingson but have been unsuccessful so far in capturing him.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a citizen of a possible sighting in the area of 145th and Riverdale Road.

The sheriff’s office, along with Kearney Police and the Nebraska State Patrol set up a perimeter and began a search. Assets utilized by those searching included UAV drones from both BCSO and KPD, Kearney Police service K-9′s, FLIR and thermal imaging cameras and the NSP Air Wing helicopter.

The search continued into the night and was unsuccessful in locating Ellingson.

The public is encouraged to report any possible sightings:

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office - (308)-236-8555

Buffalo County Crimestoppers - (308) 237-3424

Keareny Police Department - (308)-237-2104

See It, Say It, Send It App

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.