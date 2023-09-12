Firearm threat being investigated at Omaha high school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a high school student was reportedly threatened by another student Monday.

DCSO tells 6 News they received a call about a student at Concordia Junior/Senior High School being threatened by a 14-year-old male student. The investigation revealed the student threatened the use of a firearm against the victim and fellow students and staff at the school.

The juvenile suspect was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on two counts of terroristic threats.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information regarding school threats or weapons at schools to call Safe2Help at (833) 980-7233.

