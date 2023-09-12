We are Local
Firearm threat being investigated at Omaha high school

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating
School threat MGN Online
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a high school student was reportedly threatened by another student Monday.

DCSO tells 6 News they received a call about a student at Concordia Junior/Senior High School being threatened by a 14-year-old male student. The investigation revealed the student threatened the use of a firearm against the victim and fellow students and staff at the school.

The juvenile suspect was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on two counts of terroristic threats.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information regarding school threats or weapons at schools to call Safe2Help at (833) 980-7233.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

