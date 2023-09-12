We are Local
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra

A school bus hauling elementary children from both Palmyra and Bennet ended up on its side after being rear-ended by a pickup truck.
A school bus hauling elementary children from both Palmyra and Bennet ended up on its side after being rear-ended by a pickup truck.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash involving a school bus has closed the westbound lanes of Highway 2 in Otoe County.

Authorities responded to the scene Tuesday morning, east of Palmyra, near North 10th Road.

The bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck while turning north into a driveway, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side.

Caudill said nine children, and the drivers of both the truck and school bus were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The children on board the bus attended elementary schools in either Palmyra and Bennett, Caudill said.

