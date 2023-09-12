Sarpy County Board appoints new treasurer

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County’s Board of Commissioners has approved Jeff Mikesell as its next treasurer.

Trace Jones resigned last July; his last day was Thursday, Aug. 31. He told 6 News that he puts a lot of stress on himself to do a good job and that he needs to walk away and relax for a while.

Mikesell was appointed during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday. Nebraska law provides a vacancy in the Treasurer’s Office is filled to serve the remainder of Jones’ four-year term.

Ten applicants were considered for the position, with four finalists being interviewed last week.

Dan Toleikis, the county’s Chief Deputy Treasurer, served in the position in the interim.

