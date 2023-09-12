Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A chilly morning becomes another great Fall afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s about 10 degrees colder this morning than it was Monday morning with many of us in the 40s and 50s to start the day. We’ll take that chilly morning and turn it into a slightly warmer afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Light wind and low humidity will make for another great afternoon for us all to enjoy. The 70s in the forecast have trended a bit warmer the rest of the week meaning highs of at least 80 will be what we enjoy for the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The next chance of rain enters the forecast late Friday night but should be mostly after any high school football games wrap up that evening. Chances continue overnight but should exit very early Saturday before you get rolling with your Husker Saturday game day plans.

Friday night rain (WOWT)

The rest of Saturday should be fantastic with highs in the low 80s that will be cooling during the game in Lincoln.

Husker Forecast (WOWT)

