Omaha Restaurant Week returns for first time since COVID pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It wasn’t long ago the owner of Herbe Sainte had to get creative to draw in business during the pandemic.

“It was a prolonged year and a half, almost two years, of really difficult sales and just trying to get people comfortable with coming back out,” said Justin Halbert.

In 2021, when Visit Omaha put out feelers to see if places were ready to bring back Restaurant Week most owners weren’t.

“We got a lot of no’s,” said Erin O’Brien with Visit Omaha. “A few are undecided. A couple of yeses, we thought we’ve got to wait.”

While some restaurants this year said they weren’t ready to participate due to staffing constraints, 34 restaurants across the metro are offering 3-course price fixed menus ranging from 30 to 50 dollars.

Justin Halbert’s answer to the call this year: “Enthusiastically yes.”

The owners of Herbe Sainte and Kinaara, a few miles away in Omaha a world apart in cuisine, know running a business during a busy event like this takes preparation.

“Going to prepare extra prep and more staffing,” said Ashish Sathyan, Executive Chef of Kinaara. “And we do have a reservation system so that will help too so we have an idea how many people are going to be here.”

While reservations are not required to participate, they’re recommended to secure a spot.

For most of the year, Visit Omaha’s focus is on tourists, but for this event, all eyes are on the locals. The local restaurants, the local farmers, and the local foodies.

“The restaurants are ready and the community is probably ready too,” said O’Brien.

“This is my passion,” said Sathyan. “I’ve been doing this for more than 20 years. And I’m so glad I can bring an experience from Kerala, where I’m from.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.